Grief counselors at San Ramon Valley High School after student found dead in pool

Grief counselors are on campus at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville to help students who are mourning the death of a fellow classmate, Ben Curry. (KGO-TV)

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Grief counselors are on campus at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville to help students who are mourning the death of a fellow classmate, Ben Curry.

Officials said he was found dead at the bottom of the school's pool Tuesday afternoon.

The PTA offered breakfast to start the day with a sense of community and support.

Curry was on the basketball team and his teammates left their signed shoes at the gate of the pool as a tribute him.


The gate is now covered with cards and flowers in memory of the 15-year-old teen and as students arrived for class Wednesday, they stopped by to remember him and console each other.

The school district has activated its crisis team and brought in a full contingent of counselors and support staff. They have advised teachers to encourage kids to talk to someone and will be on the lookout for students who are struggling.

Danville police have not yet said what they think happened, but said they are investigating.
