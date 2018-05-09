  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
RACISM

Feds: White man wanted hit man to kill black neighbor, hang body, burn cross on lawn

EMBED </>More Videos

A white South Carolina man offered $500 to a supposed hit man to kill his black neighbor, hang his body from a tree and burn a cross on his lawn - but the hit man was really an undercover officer, federal prosecutors say. (Spartanburg County Detention Center via AP)

HODGES, S.C. --
A white South Carolina man offered $500 to a supposed hit man to kill his black neighbor, hang his body from a tree and burn a cross on his lawn - but the hit man was really an undercover officer, federal prosecutors say.

Brandon Lecroy was arrested last month after he gave the man a $100 down payment and told him he might have more people to kill later, according to an affidavit unsealed after Lecroy was indicted Tuesday.

VIDEO: Santa Monica parking lot spat escalates into racial rant

Lecroy found the "hit man" through a white supremacist group, authorities said.

Lecroy sent the undercover officer pictures of the neighbor he wanted killed in the small town of Hodges in Greenwood County, according to court papers. Hodges is about 85 miles west of Columbia.

VIDEO: Middle school vehicle vandalized with swastikas in Castro Valley

The affidavit did not explain why Lecroy allegedly wanted to kill his neighbor, but he did tell the officer "$500 and he's a ghost."

Lecroy, 32, has been sent for a mental exam, according to court papers. He's charged with murder for hire and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

An email to his federal public defender was not immediately returned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder for hireu.s. & worldracismcrimeSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RACISM
7-Eleven customer's anti-immigrants rant leads to violent attack
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Santa Monica parking lot spat escalates into racial rant
Notes left on door of Berkeley's shuttered Elmwood cafe for owners
More racism
Top Stories
SFPD officer with disturbing allegations from his past raises questions on background checks
LAVA LESSON: Kilauea, lava flows, fissures, and science with Larry Beil
Marine Mammal Center studies whale at Angel Island in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Fired ACSO Deputy in alleged witness bribery hired by Gustine PD
12 sickened by pepper spray at Oak Grove High School in San Jose
All lanes reopen after multi-car crash on I-80 in Emeryville
Federal government approves first ten permits to fly drones farther, and over people
Congress to vote on whether to restore net neutrality
Show More
Google looks to make virtual reality tours more accessible
California lawmakers push for more firefighter funds ahead of fire season
Questions arise over credibility of SF cop accusing the city of harassment
EpiPen shortage: What you need to know
UC workers strike to end, officials offer 3 percent raise
More News