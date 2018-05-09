  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews

Salinas bank robbery suspect spotted at sandwich shop counting cash arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

A bank robbery suspect was arrested in Salinas after he was spotted counting his loot at a sandwich shop. (Salinas Police Department)

SALINAS, Calif. --
A man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank when he was spotted eating a sandwich and counting a large sum of cash by an off-duty Salinas police officer later in the day on Tuesday, according to police.

Salinas police said the suspect, 47-year-old Marcus Trujillo, had allegedly robbed the bank at 1903 Natividad Road in Salinas around 3:50 p.m., handing a note to the teller asking for cash while claiming he had a gun.

VIDEO: 35 dogs found in deplorable conditions at SoCal home after bank robbery suspect's arrest
EMBED More News Videos

Thirty-five dogs were found living in deplorable conditions at the Corona home of a bank robbery suspect after the 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, July 27, 2017.



Bank employees gave police a description of Trujillo, but he was not found in the immediate area after the robbery, according to police.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Salinas officer getting dinner at Ike's Love and Sandwiches on North Main Street noticed Trujillo, who matched the suspect description. The officer called 911, and other officers arrived on the scene to detain Trujillo, police said.

Witnesses confirmed Trujillo matched the suspect's description before he was booked into the Monterey County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybank robberyarrestSalinas
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
SFPD officer with disturbing allegations from his past raises questions on background checks
LAVA LESSON: Kilauea, lava flows, fissures, and science with Larry Beil
Marine Mammal Center studies whale at Angel Island in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Fired ACSO Deputy in alleged witness bribery hired by Gustine PD
12 sickened by pepper spray at Oak Grove High School in San Jose
All lanes reopen after multi-car crash on I-80 in Emeryville
Federal government approves first ten permits to fly drones farther, and over people
Congress to vote on whether to restore net neutrality
Show More
Google looks to make virtual reality tours more accessible
California lawmakers push for more firefighter funds ahead of fire season
Questions arise over credibility of SF cop accusing the city of harassment
EpiPen shortage: What you need to know
UC workers strike to end, officials offer 3 percent raise
More News