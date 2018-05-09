VERIZON

Verizon says signal woes should end after Thursday for Novato customers

Verizon says work should conclude Thursday night and customers should soon see a noticeable improvement in service. (KGO-TV)

By
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
There are more inconsistencies with the troubled Verizon Wireless service in Novato.

As ABC7 News reported last week, what used to be reliable service has become as inconsistent as operant conditioning.

"Phone calls still drop," Lisa Weston said Wednesday morning. She had a one-bar signal in her home. Usually, it is strong.

RELATED: Verizon customers in Novato without cell service for 10+ days

Last week, Verizon cited maintenance issues for problems that have continued for at least three weeks.

"There was an alert issued for your area on May 7," said a Verizon support person when Lisa called Wednesday morning.

VIDEO: Novato Verizon customers say they've received rebates for signal issues
Consumers who are experiencing problems with their cellphone service in Novato are now telling 7 On Your Side they have received rebates from Verizon.


"Yeah, while my kids went to the store to complain three weeks ago," she said. "Clearly, we have a communications company with communications issues."

Those issues apply to credits, as well. On Wednesday morning, that same customer support person assured Lisa that Verizon would compensate her for lost service, however, he would not send her an email confirming the conversation.

Some customers have, in fact, received credit. Erika Ball told ABC7 News that her last statement allowed $228.

Others have not been so fortunate. Dana Cicerone received only a partial credit. "I want all of it."

RELATED: Woman switches cellphone carriers but the old one keeps billing her

Late Wednesday, Verizon Wireless told ABC7 News that work should conclude Thursday night, May 10. Users may experience a degradation of signal at that time, followed by a noticeable improvement in service.

Here is a verbatim of their statement:

We continue to closely monitor the situation in Novato. Our engineers have worked as quickly as possible to perform the necessary work at this cell site and expect to be finished by the end of this week.

While Verizon's network performance has stabilized, some customers in the area may experience intermittent service degradation overnight on May 10 as we complete the work. Following project completion, customers should see continued improvements in their service over the next two weeks.

Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused. We encourage our customers to contact us if they have questions or concerns about their service. We'll be happy to investigate each inquiry on a case-by-case basis. Customers can reach us at https://www.verizonwireless.com/support/contact-us/.

VIDEO: What should you do if you lost your Verizon phone service?
Novato residents say their Verizon service has been unpredictable for more than a week. So what do you do if you don't have service?

Click here for more stories and videos on Verizon Wireless.

