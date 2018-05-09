  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
Dead whale washes up on Angel Island State Park in San Francisco

ANGEL ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A team from the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito was on Angel Island Wednesday afternoon, dissecting a dead whale.

Sky7 was above the scene just as the necropsy was about to begin.

The whale is on a remote landing beach on the south side of the island, facing Alcatraz.

The team is trying to determine the age, sex, and cause of the death of the whale.


