ANGEL ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A team from the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito was on Angel Island Wednesday afternoon, dissecting a dead whale.
Sky7 was above the scene just as the necropsy was about to begin.
RELATED: Drone video shows humpback whale creating its own rainbow
The whale is on a remote landing beach on the south side of the island, facing Alcatraz.
The team is trying to determine the age, sex, and cause of the death of the whale.
Click here for a look at more stories and videos about whales!