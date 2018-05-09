EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2799229" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A drone captured video of a humpback whale as a rainbow emerged while it was spraying from its blowhole off the coast of La Jolla in San Diego last Wednesday.

A team from the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito was on Angel Island Wednesday afternoon, dissecting a dead whale.Sky7 was above the scene just as the necropsy was about to begin.The whale is on a remote landing beach on the south side of the island, facing Alcatraz.The team is trying to determine the age, sex, and cause of the death of the whale.