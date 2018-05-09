HOUSING

Veterans say they are being used to win passage of Measure B in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Two veterans walked up to a microphone, flanked by San Jose's Mayor and a council member, to complain that they're being used to win passage of San Jose Measure B on the June 5 ballot. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Two veterans walked up to a microphone, flanked by San Jose's Mayor and a council member, to complain that they're being used to win passage of San Jose Measure B on the June 5 ballot. For that reason, they stand against B, which would derail the city's general plan and allow over 900 units of houses to be built in the foothills of Evergreen Valley where multi-million dollar homes sit nearby.

Proponents of Measure B say the project will ease the housing crunch and provide homes for seniors and veterans. Opponents say their reading of the measure doesn't guarantee that.

A campaign manager for Yes on Measure B was standing by at the news conference. He says the developers of Evergreen Senor Homes would be held accountable for their promise of affordable housing for seniors and veterans.

Some analysts says the city would be responsible for traffic mitigation expenses, but proponents say senior housing generates less traffic than traditional developments.

Tito Cortez, one of the veterans who spoke, said the average household income for vets is $59,000 in San Jose. He raised the question how a vet could afford a million dollar house? Andy Benkert, the Yes on B coordinator, said the vets' housing would be rental units.

The proposed development is currently 200 acres of vacant land, much of it bordering Yerba Buena Road.

David Louie will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsveteranveteransaffordable housinghousinghousing marketdevelopmentreal estate developmentreal estatesam liccardoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSING
Mandatory solar panels on deck for California
Young homeowners finding the American dream
Oakland mayor invites homeless encampment to new Tuff Shed community
Cal to build student, homeless housing at People's Park
More housing
POLITICS
Trump, Pence offer hero's welcome to freed American detainees
Plan to split CA into 3 states submits signatures
Who are the detainees released by North Korea?
3 Americans detained in North Korea returning back to US
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump, Pence offer hero's welcome to freed American detainees
1 hospitalized, multiple residents displaced in fire in SF
Thousands taking part in Bike to Work Day in Bay Area
SFPD officer with disturbing allegations from his past raises questions on background checks
Pilots who landed deadly Southwest flight on what happened in the cockpit
NTSB investigating Tesla crash, fire that killed 2 teens
LAVA LESSON: Kilauea, lava flows, fissures, and science with Larry Beil
Marine Mammal Center studies whale at Angel Island in San Francisco
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Fired ACSO Deputy in alleged witness bribery hired by Gustine PD
12 sickened by pepper spray at Oak Grove High School in San Jose
All lanes reopen after multi-car crash on I-80 in Emeryville
Federal government approves first ten permits to fly drones farther, and over people
Congress to vote on whether to restore net neutrality
More News