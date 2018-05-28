GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

WARRIORS-ROCKETS: Western Conference Finals schedule

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green celebrates a score against the Houston Rockets with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry during a game on Dec. 1, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors are facing the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballnba playoffsNew Orleans PelicansOaklandSan FranciscoLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Kevin Durant on NBA career: 'It's been like a movie'
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Warriors plan to sign Jazz cast-off Jonas Jerebko
DeMarcus Cousins on Warriors: 'The potential is scary, that's obvious'
Clifford Rozier, No. 16 pick by Warriors in '94 draft, dies at 45
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Portland Timbers sink San Jose Earthquakes, extend unbeaten streak to 11
Kevin Durant on NBA career: 'It's been like a movie'
Piscotty homers in 11th, Athletics rally past Indians 6-3
Cardinals try for another series win in San Francisco
A's Jackson hopes to continue success against Indians
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News