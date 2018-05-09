  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
MARVEL

LAPD investigating missing Iron Man suit worth $325K

EMBED </>More Videos

An Iron Man suit worth $325,000 worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the superhero's first film was stolen from a prop storage facility in Pacoima. ( Disney)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles police are investigating the disappearance of an Iron Man suit worn by Robert Downey Jr. worth $325,000, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that someone stole the suit from a prop storage facility in Pacoima sometime between February and April 25.

VIDEO: Avengers movie magic at San Francisco's Cartoon Art Museum

The burglary was reported to LAPD on Tuesday.

The suit was the same costume worn by Downey Jr. in the first "Iron Man" film that jump-started the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2008.

