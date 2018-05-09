  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION

Backers of plan to split California into 3 states submit signatures

EMBED </>More Videos

It looks like voters could get a chance to decide whether California should be split into three states. (KGO-TV)

By ABC7.com staff
Organizers of an effort to split California into three states say they have collected and submitted more than enough signatures to place the proposal on the November ballot.

RELATED: Voters may get chance to vote on splitting California into 3 statese

Backers of CAL 3 say they have collected and delivered 600,000 signatures to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's Office, surpassing the 365,000 required by law to qualify for the ballot.

It is now up to Padilla's office to validate the signatures and determine if the measure will indeed go on the ballot.

CAL 3 is led by venture capitalist Tim Draper.

RELATED: Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle

The proposal calls for three states to be formed:

Northern California, roughly the Bay Area to the Oregon border;

California, which would include six coastal counties, including Los Angeles, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura; and Southern California, which would go from Fresno to San Diego, excluding those six coastal counties.

EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia

Even if California voters were to approve the measure, it would still have to gain approval from Congress.

Click here to see a map of how California would be split under CAL 3.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate politicscalifornia legislationvotinglegislationu.s. & worldballot measureCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
People may get chance to vote on splitting California into 3 states
CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION
California lawmakers push for more firefighter funds ahead of fire season
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Bill would punish CA companies that help build the border wall
Get help contacting your government representatives
More california legislation
POLITICS
Veterans say they are being used to win passage of Measure B
Who are the detainees released by North Korea?
3 Americans detained in North Korea returning back to US
Former California Governor Deukmejian has died
More Politics
Top Stories
SFPD officer with disturbing allegations from his past raises questions on background checks
LAVA LESSON: Kilauea, lava flows, fissures, and science with Larry Beil
Marine Mammal Center studies whale at Angel Island in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Fired ACSO Deputy in alleged witness bribery hired by Gustine PD
12 sickened by pepper spray at Oak Grove High School in San Jose
All lanes reopen after multi-car crash on I-80 in Emeryville
Federal government approves first ten permits to fly drones farther, and over people
Congress to vote on whether to restore net neutrality
Show More
Google looks to make virtual reality tours more accessible
California lawmakers push for more firefighter funds ahead of fire season
Questions arise over credibility of SF cop accusing the city of harassment
EpiPen shortage: What you need to know
UC workers strike to end, officials offer 3 percent raise
More News