California lawmakers push for more firefighter funds ahead of fire season

EMBED </>More Videos

The official start of fire season is almost here and after last year's record wildfires, California lawmakers are pushing for more funds for firefighters. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The official start of fire season is almost here and after last year's record wildfires, California lawmakers are pushing for more funds for firefighters.

A bipartisan committee joined firefighters at the state capitol this morning, requesting an additional 184-million dollars from the state budget to help fire agencies.

The money would go to improving dispatch systems for mutual aid, which allows stations to help other areas dealing with large-scale wildfires.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on wildfires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
naturedisasterdisaster reliefcal firefirefightersfirecalifornialawscalifornia legislationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump, Pence offer hero's welcome to freed American detainees
1 hospitalized, multiple residents displaced in fire in SF
Thousands taking part in Bike to Work Day in Bay Area
SFPD officer with disturbing allegations from his past raises questions on background checks
Pilots who landed deadly Southwest flight on what happened in the cockpit
NTSB investigating Tesla crash, fire that killed 2 teens
LAVA LESSON: Kilauea, lava flows, fissures, and science with Larry Beil
Marine Mammal Center studies whale at Angel Island in San Francisco
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Fired ACSO Deputy in alleged witness bribery hired by Gustine PD
12 sickened by pepper spray at Oak Grove High School in San Jose
All lanes reopen after multi-car crash on I-80 in Emeryville
Federal government approves first ten permits to fly drones farther, and over people
Congress to vote on whether to restore net neutrality
More News