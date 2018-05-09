BIKES

Transportation expert discusses Bike to Work Day events across Bay Area

Metropolitan Transportation Commission's Jay Stagi spoke to ABC7 News about Bike to Work Day and some of the events people will be participating in. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thursday is Bike to Work Day across the Bay Area and there are events from the North Bay to the South Bay.

Metropolitan Transportation Commission's Jay Stagi spoke to ABC7 News about Bike to Work Day and some of the events people will be participating in.

