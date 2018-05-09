VOLCANO

LAVA LESSON: Kilauea, lava flows, fissures, and science with Larry Beil

ABC7 Sports' Larry Beil grew up in Hawaii and has an extensive history covering volcanic eruptions. Here's Larry's lava lesson on Kilauea and its impact on the Big Island.



ABC7 Sports' Larry Beil grew up in Hawaii and has an extensive history covering volcanic eruptions. Here's Larry's lava lesson on Kilauea and its impact on the Big Island.

Scientists watch and measure lava flows each time they happen in Hawaii, but you have no way of knowing exactly where each fissure or lava flow can occur.

TIMELAPSE: Lava from Hawaii volcano swallows car
Watch the video in the player above for more from Larry on exactly how the lava from Kilauea has navigated its destructive path through the Big Island.

