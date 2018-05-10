1 hospitalized, multiple residents displaced after fire in San Francisco

One person was hospitalized and multiple people have been displaced after a fire at residence in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An early morning fire sent people running for their lives in San Francisco. It started in a top floor unit of an apartment building on Glendale just off of upper Market Street right before 2 a.m.

A woman living in the unit where the fire started said she woke up to the sound of glass breaking and then realized her home and outside deck were on fire. She lives with three other people, one was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say that unit was destroyed, another was damaged and others had water and smoke damage. The Battalion Chief estimates that 8-10 people will have to find somewhere else to stay because of damage.

The woman who lives in the unit where the fire started thinks it was an electrical issue in her kitchen. She said they all feel lucky to have gotten out alive.
