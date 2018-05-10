BIKES

Thousands take part in Bike to Work Day in Bay Area

Thousands of people participated in Bike to Work Day and were greeted by over 400 energizer stations across the Bay Area during their commute. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands are participating in Bike to Work Day across the Bay Area and there are events happening from the North Bay to the South Bay.

More than 400 energizer stations will be available throughout all nine Bay Area counties, so cyclists could grab coffee, a snack, free tune up for their bike, and even hear more about making the streets safer for bikers.

Transportation expert discusses Bike to Work Day events across Bay Area
Metropolitan Transportation Commission's Jay Stagi spoke to ABC7 News about Bike to Work Day and some of the events people will be participating in.



San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell rode a bike to city hall and emphasized the need to get cars off of the city's clogged streets. "As someone born and raised here, I have never seen our roads as congested as they are now. Everyone is frustrated by them, but our population is going to grow and as it does we need to get people out of their cars and into alternate modes of transportation," he said.


Click here for more information about Bike to Work Day from the SF Bike Coalition and click here to visit the Bay Area Bike to Work Day website.

