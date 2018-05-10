Hoodline: Mother's Day celebration ideas in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities.
It's all about Mom this Mother's Day weekend, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate around the Bay Area.
Mother's Day wine, art event
If the mom in your life is an art and wine enthusiast, she'll love touring The Donum Estate on Saturday. Guests will enjoy an exclusive tasting of their Pinor Noir and Chardonnay paired with local Sonoma fare. The spanning estate features nearly 30 sculptures from world-renowned artists, along with olive trees, lavender, and daffodils. Live local music from Sabor De Mi Cuba will round out the afternoon. The VIP reception starts at 11 a.m. and general admission runs from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Mother's Day rose show
The San Francisco Rose Society and Golden Gate Rose Society team up for the 77th annual Mother's Day Rose Show at Golden Gate Park's Hall of Flowers.
Exhibitors will show their judged and award-winning garden roses Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rose arrangements and rose photography will also be up for competition. And if your mom sees a bouquet she likes, they're available for a donation after the show.
Mother's Day brunch
Treat her to Mother's Day brunch on Sunday at Lake Chalet Seafood Bar and Grill in Oakland. Enjoy gorgeous views of Lake Merritt and a special menu with delicious options like spring onion polenta cakes, corn succotash, and pan-seared Alaskan halibut. There will also be a dining option for children and live music that begins at 1 p.m.
