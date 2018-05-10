Woman accused of selling children for sex faces new charges

WISCONSIN (KGO) --
A Wisconsin woman accused of selling children for sex is facing new charges.

Eau Claire District Attorney's office charged Michelle Mayer with two counts of trafficking a child and two charges of child abuse. That's on top of her original two charges of being party to repeated sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors say Mayer allowed people to sexually assault children for money and drugs. These new charges come with a maximum sentence of 92 years in prison.

She was already facing a 80-year maximum sentence. Mayer pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Her next court appearance is set for June 7.
