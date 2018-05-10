Best in the West SWAT Invitational Competition kicks off in San Jose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3455320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Best in the West SWAT Invitational Competition kicked off Thursday in San Jose.

The Best in the West SWAT Invitational Competition kicked off Thursday in San Jose. There are 27 SWAT teams from across the West Coast competing over two days in shooting, physical fitness, and teamwork events.They add up the scores from the individual events to crown the overall champion.The winning team gets bragging rights, but all competitors say they also get the opportunity to build relationships and share best practices and tactics with other departments.Last year's champion, Glendale Police, are back again to defend their title. Campbell Police was the top Bay Area department. They came in second in 2017.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department has been hosting the Best in the West SWAT Invitational Competition since 1992.