Abandoned baby weasels rescued by hikers in Half Moon Bay

Two baby weasels are currently being treated after officials say they were found abandoned on a hiking trail in Half Moon Bay and brought in by Good Samaritans.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Two baby long-tailed weasels are currently being treated at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA's Wildlife Care Center after officials say they were found abandoned on a hiking trail in Half Moon Bay and brought in by Good Samaritans in April.


The 4-week-old weasels are said to be one male and one female. "These nocturnal animals are rarely even seen by humans, so we could hardly believe our eyes when these tiny baby long-tailed weasels were brought to our wildlife care center," PHS/SPCA's Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said.

The baby weasels may look cute and cuddly now, but officials said they're fierce little fighters. "Long-tailed weasels are ferocious predators and hunt squirrels, gophers, rats, cottontails, and even insects, Tarbox said. "They are nocturnal and solitary hunters and rarely seen by humans."


The baby weasels are said to be doing very well and will be released back into the wild when they reach about eight weeks old. "Even though they are native to the Bay Area, we have only ever admitted one other weasel in our center since we opened our wildlife care center," Tarbox said. "It's an honor to rehabilitate these elusive native animals."

