Now his wife, Jen Siebel Newsom is expressing her feelings in a unique way.
She took to Twitter to post a controversial photo on May 9, 2018, showing her dog looking at a red plastic bag with a picture of the president's face. "What do you think of Max's new poop bag?" she captioned the photo.
People on Twitter quickly responded with some calling the photo funny others saying it's inappropriate.
What do you think of Max’s new poop bag? pic.twitter.com/JGxljpN6wl— Jen Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) May 9, 2018