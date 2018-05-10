SOCIETY

Newsom family picks up after their dog using President Trump poop bags

EMBED </>More Videos

It's no secret Gavin Newsom has been critical of the president in the past. Well, now his wife posted a photo on Twitter showing off the President Trump poop bags they use to pick up after their dog.

It's no secret gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom has been critical of President Trump in the past, slamming him on immigration and other political issues.

Now his wife, Jen Siebel Newsom is expressing her feelings in a unique way.

VIDEO: Washington woman finds 100 pounds of dog feces on her SUV
EMBED More News Videos

A woman in Washington found 100 pounds of dog feces on top of her SUV outside the daycare she runs. Now, she's trying to figure out who could've done such a thing.



She took to Twitter to post a controversial photo on May 9, 2018, showing her dog looking at a red plastic bag with a picture of the president's face. "What do you think of Max's new poop bag?" she captioned the photo.

People on Twitter quickly responded with some calling the photo funny others saying it's inappropriate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyPresident Donald Trumpgavin newsomdogspet carepetscaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
California Supreme Court approves ban on attorney-client sex
Former Honda dealership finds second life as concert venue
Residents of Carpinteria grapple with blossoming pot industry's stench
4 EDM acts performing in San Francisco this week
More Society
Top Stories
SOURCES: SFPD officer behind harassment claim fired
Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
White House summit on AI focuses on tech, change
North bay fire debris cleanup is '99 percent complete'
Ryan 'Darth' Bader talks ahead of Bellator match in SJ
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Bay Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Opening of SF subway station delayed after wrong track laid down
19-year-old confesses to Livermore murder of Lizette Cuesta
Show More
Suspected Golden State Killer charged with 4 more counts of murder
Human remains found near spot where SUV plunged off Mendocino Coast cliff
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo
Consumer Catch-up: FCC fines robocaller, retailers accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards
SF mayoral candidates form alliance in odd turn
More News