Renting in San Jose: What will $2,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in San Jose with a budget of $2,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
355 Santana Row, #850 (Winchester North)
Listed at $2,586/month, this 635-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 355 Santana Row.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
232 S. 10th St., #1 (Downtown)
Here's a 1,632-square-foot studio apartment at 232 S. 10th St. that's going for $2,548/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, a ceiling fan and large windows. The building offers on-site laundry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1137 Foxchase Drive (Branham / Pearl)
Finally, check out this 1,021-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1137 Foxchase Drive. It's listed for $2,500/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony and a loft area. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool and storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)