Suspected Golden State Killer charged with 4 more counts of murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3410864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

The former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer is now facing four more counts of murder in Southern California.These new charges stem from the deaths of Cheri Domingo and Greg Sanchez on October 27, 1981 and Dr. Barbara Manning and Dr. Robert Offerman on December 30, 1979.The Santa Barbara County District Attorney also announced that Joseph James DeAngelo could face a sentence of life without parole or the death penalty if convicted in the cases her office has filed.DeAngelo remains in jail in Sacramento, where he is already facing multiple murder charges.He is suspected of at least a dozen murders and more than 50 rapes during the 1970's and 80's.The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, other sheriff departments and the FBI are looking at the evidence and speaking with witnesses to determine if any other crimes can be connected to DeAngelo.