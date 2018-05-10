SF MAYORS RACE

San Francisco mayoral candidates form alliance in odd turn

EMBED </>More Videos

Jane Kim and Mark Leno are running against each other for mayor of San Francisco - so why are they forming an alliance? (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There are new mayoral campaign posters out Thursday that have many doing a double take. They show candidates Jane Kim and Mark Leno together forming an alliance.

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you know they are both opponents.

MEET THE CANDIDATES: San Francisco mayoral race

"This is the politics of today and that's why I'm running for mayor and that is why I'm endorsing State Senator Mark Leno as my number two endorsement," Supervisor Kim told supporters at a press conference Thursday.

Because San Francisco has rank choice voting, people can pick their top three candidates.

Now Leno and Kim are asking their supporters to vote for them as their first and second choices, which could jeopardize London Breed's chances of wining the June 5 mayoral race.

VIDEO: Here's how ranked choice voting works
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco has been using ranked choice voting since 2004. Here's how it works.


"Whoever is at the bottom of every round falls out and their votes gets redistributed," explained David Latterman, a political strategist with Brick Circle Advisors.

Let's say a person votes for Leno as their number one candidate, Kim number two and Breed number three. If Leno comes in third, he is out of the race and that vote now goes to Kim.

RELATED: Bay Area counties offering new features to help voters

But Latterman thinks it may not work.

"I really think from their standpoint, it's too little too late, I think, to make this strategy work. We haven't see it work many times, but to make it work you need to be all in early on," said Latterman.

He says it worked in the 2010 Oakland mayoral race against Don Perata only because then-candidates Rebecca Kaplan and Jean Quan joined forces very early on in the race. Quan ended up defeating Perata.

Breed reacted to the new alliance against her. "I make sure that my focus is on my campaign and not take anything for granted here," she told reporters as she cast her ballot Thursday.

Click here for more stories related to the San Francisco mayoral race.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssf mayors raceelectionelection 20182018-electionelectionsLondon Breedvotingmark lenoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Here's how ranked choice voting works
MEET THE CANDIDATES: SF mayor's race
SF MAYORS RACE
VIDEO: Here's how ranked choice voting works
NAACP files complaint over appointment of SF interim mayor
SF mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate
SF Interim Mayor Mark Farrell addresses conflict of interest claim
More sf mayors race
POLITICS
Campaigns are texting voters out of the blue -- and it's perfectly legal
VIDEO: Here's how ranked choice voting works
Trump to meet with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12
Trump, Pence offer hero's welcome to freed American detainees
More Politics
Top Stories
SOURCES: SFPD officer behind harassment claim fired
Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
White House summit on AI focuses on tech, change
North bay fire debris cleanup is '99 percent complete'
Ryan 'Darth' Bader talks ahead of Bellator match in SJ
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Bay Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Opening of SF subway station delayed after wrong track laid down
19-year-old confesses to Livermore murder of Lizette Cuesta
Show More
Suspected Golden State Killer charged with 4 more counts of murder
Human remains found near spot where SUV plunged off Mendocino Coast cliff
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo
Consumer Catch-up: FCC fines robocaller, retailers accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
More News