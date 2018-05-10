SOURCES: SFPD officer behind harassment claim fired

EMBED </>More Videos

The SFPD officer who accused other cops of ethnic and religious discrimination has been fired. (KGO-TV)

Brandon Behle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The SFPD officer who accused other cops of ethnic and religious discrimination has been fired, according to sources.

RELATED: Questions arise over credibility of SF cop accusing city of harassment

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed to ABC7 News that the officer has "left the department," but would not confirm whether or not he was fired.

Sources tell ABC7 News that the officer reportedly surrendered his gun and badge earlier in the day.

This move comes less than a day after ABC 7 news reported new details in the officer's past that raised questions about his credibility.

The officer of Afghan descent originally filed a formal complaint with the City in April, claiming he was harassed by fellow officers because he was Muslim.

The officer, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said he was repeatedly accused by colleagues of being a terrorist, received taunts such as being called a "sand n___" and added that he was asked if his bag contained "RPGs and bombs."

The officer said the epithets came after he left the police academy and was assigned to the SFPD Central Station.

He said someone drew an ISIS flag on his locker with the words "go back."

San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi filled in the details, saying it started soon after he joined the Department in 2016.

RELATED: Muslim officer files complaint accusing SFPD of discrimination

But earlier this week ABC7 News learned that in 2013 before he was a member of the SFPD, the officer was the subject of a Napa Police Department 'All Points Bulletin' in a suspicious person case.

They were alerted that he told a woman on a dating website he was a high-level CIA agent and that he was involved in the killing of Osama Bin Laden.

Napa Police were so concerned after interviewing him, they issued the bulletin about their encounter to Bay Area law enforcement agencies.

ABC7 News also learned that in 2015 the officer applied to the Oakland Police Academy.

The Police Department told ABC7news "He briefly attended the Academy as a trainee... In March, he was dismissed by the Department."

OPD would not disclose why but a source with knowledge of the dismissal says the officer was kicked out for quote "untruthfulness" in class assignments.

In 2016, He then applied and went through the San Francisco Police Academy.

RELATED: SFPD officer with disturbing allegations from his past raises questions on background checks

Both the officer and his attorney declined to be interviewed, by ABC 7 news regarding the new revelations about the officer's past.

But Gray says the reason for his dismissal from Oakland "depends on who you talk to."

Gray added his client "passed a lie detector test and a background check" when he was admitted to San Francisco's Academy" and " denies putting himself out there as a CIA agent and using an alias. He also denies saying anything about Osama Bin Laden."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDharassmentracismmuslimspolicepolice officerlawsuitcourtcourt caseworkplaceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SFPD officer with disturbing allegations from his past raises questions on background checks
Muslim officer files complaint accusing SFPD of discrimination
Questions arise over credibility of SF cop accusing the city of harassment
Top Stories
Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
White House summit on AI focuses on tech, change
North bay fire debris cleanup is '99 percent complete'
Ryan 'Darth' Bader talks ahead of Bellator match in SJ
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Bay Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Opening of SF subway station delayed after wrong track laid down
19-year-old confesses to Livermore murder of Lizette Cuesta
Suspected Golden State Killer charged with 4 more counts of murder
Show More
Human remains found near spot where SUV plunged off Mendocino Coast cliff
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo
Consumer Catch-up: FCC fines robocaller, retailers accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards
SF mayoral candidates form alliance in odd turn
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
More News