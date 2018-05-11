  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
TRAVEL

San Jose Airport expecting record number of travelers

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose is expecting to break another record for the number of passengers to pass through the airport, 24,000 people. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
More, more, more at the San Jose Airport. More airlines, more flights, more people, and of course longer lines.

TSA opened up early this morning at 3:45 a.m. in Terminal B and 3:30 a.m. in Terminal A.

Mineta San Jose International Airport spokesperson Rosemary Barnes says, "We at the airport here are experiencing record passenger traffic due to all the growth with airlines and an increased opportunity to travel for both business and leisure and an incredible economy right now."

Today, San Jose is expecting to break another record for the number of passengers to pass through the airport, 24,000 people.

Combine the addition of new airlines and flights, summer travel season kicking off, some colleges letting out, and Mother's Day weekend, and you have the recipe for a busy weekend.

Seven new airlines have started service here since 2014 and added 25 new routes.

The airport is now recommending you arrive here two hours before your flight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelmineta san jose international airportair travelairline industryairplaneSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
And the most fun state in America is...
Southwest announces airports flying to Hawaii destinations
NTSB footage shows how close Air Canada flight came to hitting jets at SFO
Bay Area lawmaker moves for more regulation to avoid close calls at SFO
More Travel
Top Stories
Motion to dismiss charges against Ghost Ship fire suspects denied
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
Details remain slim in Sunnyvale shooting case
Taking Uber, Lyft to SFO may cost some people more money
Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm
San Francisco police investigating officer involved shooting
Show More
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
Taylor Swift coming to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara
Warsaw police investigate after viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Concord teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
More News