San Jose Airport expecting record number of travelers

More, more, more at the San Jose Airport. More airlines, more flights, more people, and of course longer lines.TSA opened up early this morning at 3:45 a.m. in Terminal B and 3:30 a.m. in Terminal A.Mineta San Jose International Airport spokesperson Rosemary Barnes says, "We at the airport here are experiencing record passenger traffic due to all the growth with airlines and an increased opportunity to travel for both business and leisure and an incredible economy right now."Today, San Jose is expecting to break another record for the number of passengers to pass through the airport, 24,000 people.Combine the addition of new airlines and flights, summer travel season kicking off, some colleges letting out, and Mother's Day weekend, and you have the recipe for a busy weekend.Seven new airlines have started service here since 2014 and added 25 new routes.The airport is now recommending you arrive here two hours before your flight.