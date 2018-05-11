San Francisco police investigating officer involved shooting

San Francisco police shot at a suspect while investigating an auto burglary early this morning in the Fillmore District.Police were investigating the burglary at 12:59 a.m. near Steiner Street and Geary Boulevard and detained one suspect when a second suspect fled on foot to the area of O'Farrell and Webster streets, police said.The male suspect allegedly entered a parked white Hyundai sedan and fled in the vehicle. Police said a "series of events occurred" in the 1500 block of O'Farrell Street, including a collision between the suspect's vehicle and two police radio cars.Police said an officer-involved shooting also happened at this location. No one was struck by gunfire, according to police.The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle and police pursued him to the area of Polk and McAllister streets where the suspect stopped the car inside Civic Center Plaza, police said. He was then taken into custody.Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. An officer who was injured in the 1500 block of O'Farrell Street was treated and released at the scene, according to police. Officials did not specify how either person sustained the injuries.An investigation is ongoing and several departments are involved, including the San Francisco District Attorney's Office and the Department of Police Accountability.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.