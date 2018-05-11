Car slams into home in Redwood City, no serious injuries

A car crashed into a Redwood City home this morning, but thankfully no one was seriously injured.It happened at the three way intersection on Farm Hill Boulevard and Emerald Hill Road. The BMW went through the intersection, into the yard, before coming to a stop inside Sam Chaknova's house just before 5:15 a.m."He had basically said that his brakes had gone out and he was, he lost control of his vehicle," said Chaknova.Chaknova checked to make sure the driver was okay and called 911. Chaknova said the 24-year-old got out of the car and sat down on the porch and started treatment on a cut to his hand.Police eventually arrived and appeared to give the driver a sobriety test. Witnesses say the driver was taken away by police.A building inspector was called to the scene."They actually yellow-tagged us, which means structural walls were damaged. So we can go in and out and grab things but we can't actually occupy the residence until we get that shored up," said Chaknova.Chaknova says architects were at his home on Thursday to discuss possible renovations. That timeline was just moved up.ABC7 News has reached out to Redwood City Police to find out what charges, if any, the driver could face, but have not yet heard back.