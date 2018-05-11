  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
AT&T CEO calls hiring of Michael Cohen a 'big mistake'

AT&T paid President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen $50,000 per month for consulting and advisory services and added that hiring him was a 'serious misjudgment.'

NEW YORK --
AT&T is saying that the hiring of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen was a big mistake.

In an internal memo to employees, obtained by The Associated Press, CEO Randall Stephenson called the hiring a "serious misjudgment,'" and said that the company's chief lobbyist in Washington is leaving.

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen has his fixer.


The company says Cohen approached them following the 2016 election.

The one-year contract paid Cohen $50,000 per month.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
