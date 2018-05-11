  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
VETERANS

World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday

America's oldest living man and the oldest World War II veteran, Richard Overton, is celebrating another birthday! (Jack Plunkett / AP Images for Philips Lifeline)

AUSTIN, TX --
America's oldest living man and the oldest World War II veteran, Richard Overton, is celebrating another birthday.

Overton turned 112 on Friday, May 11.

World's oldest WWII veteran turns 111 on May 11
Richard Overton, the oldest living veteran of World War II, turned 111 years old on Thursday, May 11.

How's the veteran celebrating his latest milestone? A huge party, of course!

VIDEO: Congress honors 99-year-old Filipino WWII veteran
On the eve of Veterans' Day, a 99-year-old Filipino man received a long overdue medal for his service to the United States in World War II.



According to the Austin American-Statesman, Overton "was born in Bastrop County in 1906, served in the Pacific Theater with the Army's all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1942 to 1945."

He left the Army in October 1945.

He currently resides in East Austin, where he has lived since the 1940s.

KVUE contributed to this post
