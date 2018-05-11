  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
DRUG BUST

Fill'er Up! $2 million worth of meth found hidden in gas tank

EMBED </>More Videos

This could be one of the most expensive things ever found in a gas tank. Texas police say they discovered nearly 2-million dollars worth of meth in a modified gas tank. (Round Rock Police Department)

ROUND ROCK, TX (KGO) --
This could be one of the most expensive things ever found in a gas tank, and no we are not talking about Premium Unleaded.

Texas police say they discovered nearly $2 million worth of meth in a modified gas tank. The Round Rock Police Department shared a picture on its Facebook page.


RELATED: 1,600 pounds of cocaine found hidden in pineapples

Police say they made the bust during a traffic stop on May 5. The driver and the passenger couldn't seem to keep their stories straight. That's when the department's drug-sniffing K-9 officer stepped in and gave the car a positive drug alert.

Police say they confiscated more than 71 pounds of meth.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugdrug bustmethmethamphetaminegas pricescaru.s. & worldk-9stupid criminalsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUG BUST
Pot infused candy among items seized in Central Fresno drug bust
Santa Rosa police arrest 3 men, seize 6 pounds of heroin
Alleged drugs-by-drone operation busted in Riverside
Man with firearm, suspected cocaine arrested in Santa Rosa
More drug bust
Top Stories
Motion to dismiss charges against Ghost Ship fire suspects denied
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
Details remain slim in Sunnyvale shooting case
Taking Uber, Lyft to SFO may cost some people more money
Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm
San Francisco police investigating officer involved shooting
Show More
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
Taylor Swift coming to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara
Warsaw police investigate after viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Concord teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
More News