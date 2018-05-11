  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
CLARA HARRIS

Clara Harris walks out of prison after serving 15 years for husband's murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Clara Harris is now a free woman. She walked out of prison Friday morning after 15 years. (KTRK)

By
GATESVILLE, Texas --
After serving 15 years in prison for her husband's murder, Clara Harris is a free woman.

Harris was released around 8:20 a.m. Friday in Gatesville, about 45 minutes west of Waco.

EMBED More News Videos

Clara Harris will live at a friend's home in Galveston County after being in prison for 15 years.


She smiled as she walked out of the Crain Unit and climbed into a gray Ford SUV.

Harris, a former Friendswood dentist, was convicted in 2003 for running over her husband David Harris at least three times with her Mercedes-Benz outside the Nassau Bay Hilton after finding him there with his mistress.

The act was caught on camera by private investigators hired by Harris. Her stepdaughter was in the vehicle at the time of the killing.

FIRST LOOK: Clara Harris smiles at camera as she prepares to leave prison



Now after more than a decade behind bars, Harris has been granted parole.

She'll have to follow certain conditions, which include no contact with her former in-laws, her stepdaughter or David's former mistress.

CLARA HARRIS: Wife who fatally ran over cheating husband
EMBED More News Videos

Who is Clara Harris?


She must also live in Galveston County and wear an ankle monitor. For the time being, she'll live with a family friend.

One of the women who greeted Harris has been raising her two sons while she was in prison.

She will remain on parole until February 2023.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderclara harrishomicideu.s. & worldcrimeprisonTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motion to dismiss charges against Ghost Ship fire suspects denied
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Details remain slim in Sunnyvale shooting case
Taking Uber, Lyft to SFO may cost some people more money
Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm
San Francisco police investigating officer involved shooting
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
Show More
Taylor Swift coming to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara
Warsaw police investigate after viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Concord teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
AT&T CEO calls hiring of Michael Cohen a 'big mistake'
More News