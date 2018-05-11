  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
HEALTH & FITNESS

Heart transplant recipient receives diploma in hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

A heart transplant recipient received his diploma Thursday, but not on stage. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO --
A heart transplant recipient received his diploma Thursday, but not on stage. He was in a cap and gown in a hospital.

Joseph Willis earned his master's degree in business administration at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

But his body began rejecting his transplant, making it impossible to attend the graduation ceremony. So, in front of his whole family and care team, graduation day came to him.

RELATED: CA families share connection after daughters receive transplants on same day

This isn't how the 26-year-old thought it was going to happen, but he did it.

"I finally got my master's, so it's a dream come true. I always wanted to achieve my master's degree," Willis said from his wheelchair at the University of Chicago Hospitals.

When Willis was 21, he was diagnosed with heart failure.

"I actually applied for the MBC program in the hospital after I was told I needed a heart transplant," he said.

He got a donor heart in 2016 and was supposed to walk across the stage at Indiana University Northwest on Thursday, but just a few weeks ago, his body started to reject the new heart.

RELATED: Baseball Hall-of-Famer gets heart transplant from former 49er

"I had moments of doubt, you know, with a heart transplant, going to get a master's, working full time, just trying to tackle life," Willis said.

Pomp and circumstance played as Willis was awarded his master's by Indiana University Northwest Dean of the School of Business and Economics, Cynthia Roberts.

"Everyone's keeping me alive, keeping me going, and that's why I'm so positive. Because of all of the people around me," Willis said.

To his mother Beverly, Willis is an inspiration.

"He is determined to keep going to keep pushing like the energizer bunny I guess. But he always, always continued to smile and be happy," she said. "I am very proud of him, very proud."

And for Willis, "I just wake up every day, some days are good, some days are bad, just roll with the punches," he said. "Life's ok, life's good, life's fun."

RELATED: 92-year-old graduate says you can make it, if you try

Willis said with his new diploma in hand, he wants to work with philanthropic organizations tailored to organ recipients just like himself.

And even though the last few weeks of recovery have been really scary for him and his family, Willis could get out of the hospital as early as Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthgraduationhospitaltransplantheart transplantu.s. & worldChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
92-year-old graduate: You can make it, if you try
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Baseball Hall-of-Famer gets heart transplant from former 49er
HEALTH & FITNESS
Oakland doctor warns against pot recommendations for pregnancy
Doctors recommending pot despite little research
Doctor worried about future of Peninsula addiction treatment program
Army soldier gets ear grown inside arm for transplant
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motion to dismiss charges against Ghost Ship fire suspects denied
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
Details remain slim in Sunnyvale shooting case
Taking Uber, Lyft to SFO may cost some people more money
Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm
San Francisco police investigating officer involved shooting
Show More
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
Taylor Swift coming to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara
Warsaw police investigate after viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Concord teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
More News