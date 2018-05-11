  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
SOCIETY

It's the promposal that is the talk of the town over one word

EMBED </>More Videos

It is a promposal that is the talk of one Wisconsin community. (KTRK)

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin --
He may have gotten a 'yes', but it is one promposal that was not well-received by some people.

A student at Eisenhower High School in New Berlin, Wisconsin asked a classmate to prom with a poster that read 'Will you make my night Trump all others and let me deport you to prom?'

RELATED: Los Gatos HS controversial promposal racist, according to some

Once the poster was on social media, it quickly turned into the talk of the school and the community.

WTMJ-TV reports the students involved in the promposal declined a request to be interviewed.

The New Berlin School District Superintendent Joe Gaza released this statement regarding the sign controversy:

"'Promposals' most often happen outside of the school day and off school grounds, as was the case with this one. That said, if any of our students or their families were offended by this photo or in any other circumstance, we are always happy to have conversations with them and work to find ways to support them."

Click here for more stories and videos related to prom.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystudentspromposalpromu.s. & worldWisconsin
SOCIETY
Novel about Robin Williams to be released
Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal
World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday
Newsom family picks up after their dog using Trump poop bags
More Society
Top Stories
Motion to dismiss charges against Ghost Ship fire suspects denied
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
Details remain slim in Sunnyvale shooting case
Taking Uber, Lyft to SFO may cost some people more money
Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm
San Francisco police investigating officer involved shooting
Show More
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
Taylor Swift coming to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara
Warsaw police investigate after viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Concord teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
More News