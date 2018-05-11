Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3423345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Men arrested at Philly Starbucks speak to Good Morning America on May 3, 2018.

Starbucks is changing its customers-only bathroom policy following the arrests of two black men at one of the chain's Philadelphia stores last month.The bathrooms will now be open to everyone.It may be a good marketing response, but the idea may be tough to implement in San Francisco with its huge homeless problem.Video that went viral last month shows two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks. They were told they couldn't use the bathroom and they declined to buy a drink while waiting for an acquaintance to arrive.Workers called the police and accused them of trespassing.Critics accused the workers of racism.On Thursday, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told a forum at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C. it wouldn't happen again."We don't want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to you in the bathroom because you are less than. We want you to be more than," Schultz said.Schultz said they're not trying to become a public bathroom, but from now on, the key to the bathroom lock will be given to anyone who asks -- regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender or ethnic background.Customers ABC7 News talked to said that's the way it should be. "I think having access to a bathroom is a human right," customer Morgan said."I know I've had times I felt obligated to buy something even if they don't make me. I feel obligated to buy something," customer Justin said.Business owners in San Francisco say they face an almost impossible choice -- try to help someone down on his or her luck or maintain a clean facility for customers.Patricio Herrera, manager at Ziggy's retaurant, said they have to have rules to keep the homeless out of their bathroom. "They go inside, they take a shower. They take care of their biological needs anywhere in the bathroom. One time, we found even evidence of needles on the floor," he said.But marketing experts say it's a smart move on Starbucks' part, showing the company is interested in making things right.