Iowa mother demands answers after 4-year-old special needs son left on bus

A mother wants answers after her 4-year-old son is left on a bus. (KTRK)

DES MOINES, Iowa --
An Iowa mother is expressing outrage after her special needs child was found asleep on a bus.

The driver missed the daycare stop to drop off 4-year-old Boston and returned to the transportation center.

"I immediately broke out into tears. You know, I'm nervous. This is my 4-year-old son, who is in special education," says Kelsie Adcock, Boston's mother.

In a statement, the bus service said: "The student was never left alone. The driver radioed in as the student's mom was calling to ask how much longer the bus would take to arrive."

So far, the bus driver is not facing any charges.

As for Adcock, it's more about being a responsible bus driver when it comes to her son, telling WHO-TV,"He speaks, but he can't tell me really what's going on. He's been out of school for two hours, and you forgot my son. There is no reason he should be in that back row. He should be in eyesight of the driver."
