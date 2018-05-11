  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
SPORTS

Like falling off a log: World champion log roller brings her sport to Vallejo

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a sport that dates back to the days of lumberjacks floating giant logs down a river -- but now, a new high-tech version is coming to the Bay Area, at the Cunningham pool in Vallejo. (KGO-TV)

By
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a sport that dates back to the days of lumberjacks floating giant logs down a river -- but now, a new high-tech version is coming to the Bay Area at the Cunningham pool in Vallejo.

"My mom is actually a seven-time world log rolling chmapion," said Abby Delaney, who came here from Minnesota to teach a class to pool staff.

"She's teaching me and my staff how to teach this to the kids of Vallejo," said recreation supervisor Justin Saroyan.

Standing up on top of a giant red log and rolling it with your feet without falling isn't a skill most people are born with.

"Definitely kind of threw me off for my first couple tries," said pool manager Michael Kemp. "I definitely needed some help."



Delaney is more than happy to help, since her company's mission is to spread the love of log rolling, and grow it into a popular sport. The team's first challenge: logs are heavy.

"The logs weighed 500 pounds. It was just difficult to bring them into swimming pools," she said of the traditional red cedar logs used in elite log rolling competitions.

Abby and her team designed a plastic log called the Key Log that weighs only 65 pounds. The extra mass comes from filling it with water. Foam baffles inside keep the water from sloshing around -- and on YouTube, Abby is seen in a video screaming with joy after testing the first prototype that felt like the real thing.

Now, she's traveling around to start log rolling programs at pools across the country -- and even in other countries. Though this first class was just to teach the instructors, she did give a brief lesson to this klutzy reporter -- who won't be quitting his day job. Graceful or not, log rolling is always a workout.

"I was having to go forward and go backward and I felt I was doing some sort of dance with my arms and legs," Kemp said.

But when playing for real, thoughts of burning calories might fade away: you'll probably be thinking about winning.

"This is definitely a competitive thing, and our staff's really competitive," Saroyan said.

Competition is head to head: two people on the same log.

"And you're each basically trying to be the last person on top of the log," Delaney said.

Matches can last for seconds or minutes, and though there's sometimes a tie, it's usually obvious who won. Delaney thinks that makes log rolling great for spectators.

"Our goal for Key Log Rolling is to make log rolling an Olympic sport," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportspoolbizarreathletesbuzzworthyVallejo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
5-on-5: What do the Rockets need to dethrone the champs?
Ironman competition helps Santa Rosa businesses recover from wildfires
A's hope to have their way again against Yankees
Andrew McCutchen's return draws Pirates' biggest crowd of season
A's put Stephen Piscotty on bereavement list, add RHP Kendall Graveman
More Sports
Top Stories
Ironman competition helps Santa Rosa businesses recover from wildfires
SF Mayoral Candidate Angela Alioto defends sanctuary city reform initiative
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
Tales from Taylor Swift concert in Santa Clara
The mysterious case of the Guerneville disappearing rainbow flag
Marin County woman finds letter from Walt Disney - did she strike gold?
What Really Matters: Streets of Shame
San Francisco auto burglary ends with officer-involved shooting
Show More
Curbside drop-off, pick-up at SFO will cost more for Lyft, Uber riders
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Magoosh, Back to the Roots
ABC7's Spencer Christian talks inspiration for new book 'You Bet Your Life'
Motion to dismiss charges against Ghost Ship fire suspects denied
INTERACTIVE MAP: San Francisco's Mission Bay before the ballpark
More News