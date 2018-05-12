  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
U.S. & WORLD

Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on May 12, 2018. (WPVI)

LOVELAND, Ohio --
An Ohio dog daycare photo has gone viral for capturing what looks like a group of four-legged friends taking a selfie.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland originally posted the photo of the group March 30.

A black Labrador mix named Rouge appears front and center in the photo with several dogs howling in the background.

The photo was shared by a Facebook user who commented that it looks like Rouge was taking a selfie.

The photo has received more than 1,800 Facebook reactions and hundreds of comments, including one from a user saying, "this is exactly how I imagine the entrance to heaven."

Go Fetch owner Matt Ramsey says the dogs get along well, which makes it easy to take photos of them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogdogsviralselfieOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Paris stabbings investigated as terror attack, claimed by IS
Video shows officer hitting daughter at school
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
R. Kelly music cut from Spotify playlists
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens
Abandoned baby weasels rescued by hikers in Half Moon Bay
Rescue dog's 'freedom ride' from euthanasia goes viral
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Ironman competition brings thousands to Sonoma County
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
Ironman competition helps Santa Rosa businesses recover from wildfires
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Video shows officer hitting daughter at school
Wind-whipped Vallejo fire destroys home
Paris stabbings investigated as terror attack, claimed by IS
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
Show More
Tales from Taylor Swift concert in Santa Clara
Real steal: Woman paid $28.43 rent for Manhattan apartment
R. Kelly music cut from Spotify playlists
Mill Valley police chase ends in arrest
Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding
More News