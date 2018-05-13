  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
PETS

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in basketball hoop base

Firefighters in Louisiana rescued a kitten who got stuck in the base of a basketball hoop.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 of Slidell posted video of the rescue to Facebook on Sunday morning.

Officials say Firefighter Eric Dupuy found the kitten near the fire station with its head caught in a hole in the base.

Dupuy along with Firefighter Richie Carter saw the kitten was trapped and knew they had to work quickly to keep it from suffocating, officials tell ABC News.

The video shows the kitten struggling to free itself.

Dupuy and Carter worked together to get the kitten out of the hole.

One firefighter cut the base as the other maneuvered the kitten's head around with his fingers so the little feline wouldn't get cut.

After a few moments, the kitten was freed and all three were able to take a photo together.
