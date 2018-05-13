  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
SF MAYORS RACE

Video shows clash between supporters of San Francisco mayoral candidates

A viral video is creating a firestorm in the San Francisco Mayor's race. (Image courtesy Brad Joseph Chapin)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A viral video is creating a firestorm in the San Francisco mayor's race.

In it, supporters of London Breed are seen crashing an event with Jane Kim last night and yelling racial insults at her.

ABC7 news asked Kim this afternoon about what happened and she says she's not taking it personally.

"While slurs and ethnic based slurs are never OK, we also have to acknowledge that there has been a divide in our city and across the country based on race, gender and so many other identities," Kim said.

Breed held a campaign event Sunday in the Marina District.

She told ABC7 news she has seen bits and pieces of the video and is aware of what happened.

Breed added the people were not part of her group and does not condone their behavior.

"Well, I don't tolerate racism of any kind and you know it was really unfortunate some of the comments were made and I just don't tolerate that," Breed said.

The two candidates could come face to face as soon as Monday.

They both are scheduled to appear at the Commonwealth Club's Mayoral Forum.
