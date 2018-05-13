  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
SOCIETY

Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the outrage on a caged tiger at a prom in Florida.

Eyewitness News
MIAMI, Florida --
Things got pretty wild at a prom in Florida, and some parents were not happy.

The theme of this year's prom for Christopher Columbus High School was 'Welcome to the Jungle.' A caged tiger rolled into the dance at a hotel in Miami.

The tiger then paced in its cage while performers used fire to entertain prom-goers.

One parent says she wasn't just concerned for the safety of the students, but also the animals.

"That tiger was in distress - the reason he's pacing up and down, up and down with his tail going the way that is going and his ears all folded back is showing you distress," said Maria Castellanos.

The school is defending its decision to bring a tiger to prom, saying it was never harmed nor in danger, and was not forced to perform.
Related Topics:
societypromfloridaanimalanimalsanimal rightsanimal crueltyanimal newsanimals in perilFloridaMiami
