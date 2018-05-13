  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
GRADUATION

From homeless to law school: Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from Texas Southern

EMBED </>More Videos

Ieshia Champs graduates from TSU's Thurgood Marshall School of Law. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
For a single mom of five, Friday's hooding ceremony at Texas Southern University marked the achievement of an ultimate goal and an exclamation point to an incredible journey.

Ieshia Champs is now an official graduate of TSU's Thurgood Marshall School of Law. The photo that started it all featured her in a commencement cap, holding a sign that said "I did it." Her five children surrounded her, each holding their own slogan - which ranged from "I helped" to "We did it."

At only 33 years old, Champs has been through more tragedy than most people experience in a lifetime.

EMBED More News Videos

Ieshia Champs is now an official graduate from Texas Southern's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.



In 2009, a fire destroyed all she had and she lost her job. The father of two of her children died from cancer when she was seven months pregnant.

It was tough, but she looked to God for strength and got back up.

"I am so overjoyed right now," Champs told ABC13. "It feels amazing. I feel blessed. I'm thankful."

Champs went back to school, first receiving her GED, then an associate degree from Houston Community College, a bachelor's degree from University of Houston, and now a law degree.

She did it all with five children, who now range from 5 to 14 years old.



"They really inspired me to keep going," Champs said. "They're the ones who were like 'Mom, you have to keep going.'"

For the next couple of months, Champs will be studying for the bar exam. It's another hurdle, but one she happily plans to take in stride.

She encourages everyone to go after their dreams and says if she can do it, you can too.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgraduationfeel goodcollegeschoolTexasHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GRADUATION
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
Heart transplant recipient receives diploma in hospital
92-year-old graduate: You can make it, if you try
Sen. Kamala Harris drops out as Cal graduation speaker amid ongoing labor dispute
More graduation
EDUCATION
92-year-old graduate: You can make it, if you try
Concord teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo
12 sickened by pepper spray at Oak Grove High School in San Jose
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland family dealing with loss of mother, wife
Video shows clash between SF mayoral candidate supporters
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano forces new evacuations
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Sonoma County sheriff's deputy shot, expected to survive
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Arrest made after rainbow flag stolen twice from Guerneville
Show More
New Arab-American Democratic Club gets attention of SF candidates
Gusty winds cause problems in the Bay Area
Ironman competition brings thousands to Sonoma County
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
More News