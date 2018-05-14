HOMELESS

Homeless woman, 3 others detained after attempted kidnapping in San Francisco's Mission District

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a Mother's Day nightmare for a mom in the Mission, after a homeless person allegedly tried to take her baby. It happened at Natoma and 14th Streets in San Francisco, where residents say the area is overrun with transients consistently causing problems. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was a Mother's Day nightmare for a mom in the Mission, after a homeless person allegedly tried to take her baby. It happened at Natoma and 14th Streets in San Francisco, where residents say the area is overrun with transients consistently causing problems.

"This homeless woman came behind us and started growling. She was acting up," said Patricia Morazan-Moore, a resident of Natoma Street.

That homeless woman was caught on a neighbor's security video, which also captures the moments leading up to the struggle for a woman's baby.

"Then all of a sudden the woman came out with her baby and she tried to grab the woman's baby," said Morazan-Moore.

The video stopped recording before the actual struggle, but witnesses say another neighbor, Rex Moore, came to the rescue.

RELATED: San Francisco police investigating attempted kidnapping of baby

"There was an object in my hand to let her know you're not going to take the baby. You need to move down and get off my street. She was a homeless woman and looked like she was under the influence of drugs," said Moore.

The baby is said to be okay, but was taken to the hospital to get checked out as a precaution. Neighbors say the woman who tried to take the baby was among a group of transients.

San Francisco police detained all four of them for questioning. It's unclear what charges, if any, the woman faces. For neighbors, this incident is just the latest in what seems to be never-ending homeless related issues, which they say have gotten worse over the past few years.

"We have vandalism. We had people masturbating, urinating, defecating, encampments. Nothing is being done," said Morazan-Moore.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionkidnapkidnappinghomelessSFPDpolicecrimebabySan FranciscoMission District
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SFPD investigating attempted baby kidnapping
HOMELESS
What Really Matters: Streets of Shame
Oakland mayor invites homeless encampment to new Tuff Shed community
Cal to build student, homeless housing at People's Park
Oakland Mayor announces new methods to combat litter
More homeless
Top Stories
10 Fairfield kids rescued, parents arrested for neglect and abuse
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Suspect identified in fatal Sonoma State University stabbing
Warriors vs Rockets in Game 1 of NBA conference finals
Mug shot of man accused of stealing rainbow flags released
The royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten
Benedict Cumberbatch calls for equal pay for female co-stars
Vacaville man killed near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Show More
Racial insult yelled at SF mayoral candidate during election event
Margot Kidder, who portrayed Lois Lane in 1978 film "Superman," dies
Deadly Gaza protests cloud US Embassy opening in Jerusalem
Hearing continued on unsealing Golden State Killer documents
Clovis man's progress may prove ALS research actually working
More News