GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

ABC13 makes friendly wager with sister station KGO for Western Conference Finals

EMBED </>More Videos

Our friendly Western Conference Finals wager with our sister station KGO (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
It's on!

ABC13 morning anchors made a friendly wager with the morning anchors over at our sister station, KGO in San Francisco, for the Western Conference Finals.

Our Houston Rockets may be the underdogs against the Golden State Warriors, but we BELIEVE they can win.

ABC13 anchors Tom Koch, Samica Knight, Travis Herzog, Katherine Whaley and Chelsey Hernandez want KGO anchors Reggie Aqui, Jessica Castro, Mike Nicco, Natasha Zouves and Alexis Smith to wear Rockets gear when our team wins the series.

And we, of course, will wear Warriors gear *if* their team wins.

Good luck, KGO. You'll need it!

SEE ALSO: WARRIORS-ROCKETS: ABC13, ABC7 Morning Team Gear Challenge

EMBED More News Videos

The gauntlet has been thrown down! A friendly wager is underway between us and our sister station ABC13 in Houston.

Click here for a look at full coverage on the Warriors.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsGolden State Warriorsnba playoffsNBAstephen currydraymond greensteve kerrkevin durantTexasOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WARRIORS-ROCKETS: Morning Team Gear Challenge
WARRIORS-ROCKETS: NBA Playoff Schedule
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
NBA playoff predictions: Experts' picks for the conference finals
Warriors vs. Rockets in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
Why the Warriors are embracing road test against Rockets
Warriors vs Rockets in Game 1 of NBA conference finals
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
NBA playoff predictions: Experts' picks for the conference finals
Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports
Warriors vs. Rockets in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
Why the Warriors are embracing road test against Rockets
Warriors vs Rockets in Game 1 of NBA conference finals
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing at Sonoma State University
Margot Kidder, who portrayed Lois Lane in 1978 film "Superman," dies
Deadly Gaza protests cloud US Embassy opening in Jerusalem
Hearing continued on unsealing Golden State Killer documents
Oakland Diocese in mediation over alleged defects in cathedral
Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports
BART riders may soon see SFPD patrolling stations after viral video
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
Warriors vs Rockets in Game 1 of NBA conference finals
Friends bring prom to girl burned in Glendale Heights fire pit explosion
WARRIORS-ROCKETS: Morning Team Gear Challenge
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
More News