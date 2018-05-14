SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --BART police say they're short about 30 officers and if the problem stations are going to be patrolled they're going to need help from San Francisco police.
A video went viral in April showing drug addicts shooting up as commuters walked by at the Civic Center BART station.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports Mayor Mark Farrell recently held an hour long meeting with BART officials and the San Francisco Police department to come up with a plan of options. Farrell said it's a distinct possibility BART riders may soon see San Francisco Police patrolling BART stations, calling the situation unacceptable. But law enforcement and legal experts told the Chronicle, the problem cannot be solved with just more officers. They say most of the offenses result in a citation, not jail, and rehabilitation programs are voluntary.
At least one supervisor wants to try safe injection sites for the users.
