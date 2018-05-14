GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Hearing continued on unsealing Golden State Killer documents

A judge has continued a hearing on whether to make public search and arrest warrants for a man who authorities call one of California's most elusive serial killers.

A judge has continued a hearing on whether to make public search and arrest warrants for a man who authorities call one of California's most elusive serial killers.

Lawyers are arguing over unsealing records preceding the arrest of the 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo. Authorities allege he is the serial rapist and so-called Golden State Killer responsible for 12 slayings and nearly 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s. Several news organizations are asking Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet to unseal the warrants.

DeAngelo's attorney, Diane Howard, is opposed but wants a decision delayed until she reviews more documents.


Several victims were in the court including Jennifer Carole Smith. Lyman Smith's daughter stared DeAngelo down when he entered. Other victims appeared upset upon seeing him.

DeAngelo is next due in court on May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
