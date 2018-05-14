Suspect identified in fatal Sonoma State University stabbing

Police identified a man accused of fatally stabbing another man at Sonoma State University as 19-year-old Tyler J. Bratton from Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

By and Amy Hollyfield
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
Police said they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death at Sonoma State University on Sunday.

During a press conference Monday, Sonoma police identified the suspect as a 19-year-old man named Tyler J. Bratton from Santa Rosa. The victim was a 26-year-old man from Santa Rosa.

Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said that both the suspect and victim knew each other, but he did not elaborate.

Police said they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death at Sonoma State University.



Police received reports of the stabbing at 5:53 p.m. in the Sauvignon Village residential community. The stabbing happened in a dorm on campus, but there was no sign of forced entry.


Students described the stabbing as a distracting and unsettling disruption, especially during finals week. "We began the school year with the campus surrounded by flames," one student said. "Now this."


"Counselors were immediately available on site to support students," Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki said.

Petaluma police will release the victim's name after they notify his family. They have yet to disclose a motive.

Police said the suspect and man killed in the stabbing are not students at the university.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
