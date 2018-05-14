ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Margot Kidder, who portrayed Lois Lane in 1978 film "Superman," dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Margot Kidder, the actress who portrayed Lois Lane in the 1978 film "Superman," has died. She was 69. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Margot Kidder, the actress who portrayed Lois Lane in the 1978 film "Superman," has died. She was 69.

Kidder died Sunday at her home in Montana, according to the funeral home.

Kidder, who starred opposite Christopher Reeve in "Superman," became a champion for mental health after battling bipolar disorder.

She was born Margaret Ruth Kidder in Yellowknife, Canada, on Oct. 17, 1948. After she graduated high school, she moved to Los Angeles to start her movie career.

She got her first movie role in the 1969 movie "Gaily," which led to a starring role opposite Gene Wilder in "Quackser Fortune Has A Cousin in the Bronx" in 1970.

Kidder got the role of Lois Lane for the 1978 "Superman" movie and also filmed its sequel, "Superman II," simultaneously.

Both Kidder and co-star Christopher Reeve, who played Superman, were relative unknowns when they got their leading parts, and neither saw many major roles afterward. Reeve died in 2004.

The Canadian-born Kidder also appeared in 1975's "The Great Waldo Pepper" with Robert Redford and 1978's "The Amityville Horror."

WLS-TV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamous deathu.s. & worldcelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten
Benedict Cumberbatch calls for equal pay for female co-stars
5 Reasons Frank Sinatra is timeless
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
10 Fairfield kids rescued, parents arrested for neglect and abuse
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Suspect identified in fatal Sonoma State University stabbing
Warriors vs Rockets in Game 1 of NBA conference finals
Mug shot of man accused of stealing rainbow flags released
The royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten
Benedict Cumberbatch calls for equal pay for female co-stars
Vacaville man killed near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Show More
Homeless woman, 3 others detained after attempted kidnapping in SF
Racial insult yelled at SF mayoral candidate during election event
Deadly Gaza protests cloud US Embassy opening in Jerusalem
Hearing continued on unsealing Golden State Killer documents
Clovis man's progress may prove ALS research actually working
More News