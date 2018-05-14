CHILD NEGLECT

10 Fairfield kids rescued, parents arrested for neglect and abuse

Fairfield police say 10 children have been rescued from what they're calling "squalor and unsafe conditions." The mother was booked on child neglect while the father faces nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
The Fairfield Police Department just announced that 10 children have been rescued from what they're calling horrible living conditions.

According to police, officers responded on March 31 to a report of a missing juvenile in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Ct. The officers located the missing 12-year-old and returned to the child's home. Once at the home, police say the officers conducted a search due to concerns for the safety and health of the child and the child's siblings. During the search of the home, officers located nine more children ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years old, living in what they call "squalor and unsafe conditions."

The mother, 30-year-old Ina Rogers, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail for child neglect.

All 10 children were taken into protective custody by Solano County Child Welfare Services.

With the assistance of Child Welfare Services and the Solano County District Attorney's Office, detectives with the Fairfield Police Department's Family Violence Unit initiated an investigation. Officials say the investigation revealed a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the father of the children and served by detectives on Friday, May 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the family home.

Jonathan Allen, a 29-year-old Fairfield resident, was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail for nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse.

