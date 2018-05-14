  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
POLITICS

First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery at Walter Reed

EMBED </>More Videos

The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. (Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Monday that the procedure was successful and that there were no complications.

Grisham says Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.

Last week, the first lady launched her "Be Best" initiative to help children be their best selves.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on First Lady Melania Trump.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmelania trumpsurgerydonald trumpPresident Donald TrumphealthWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Racial insult yelled at SF mayoral candidate during election event
Deadly Gaza protests cloud US Embassy opening in Jerusalem
MEET THE CANDIDATES: SF mayor's race
Video shows clash between SF mayoral candidate supporters
More Politics
Top Stories
Fairfield mother accused of abusing 10 kids speaks out after husband's arrest
Attempted child abduction infuriates San Francisco's Mission District
Teacher accused of telling students to throw rocks at boy
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
Suspect identified in fatal Sonoma State University stabbing
Warriors-Rockets series: Who takes home the WCF crown?
Mom speaks years after daughter's murder by 'Golden State Killer'
Vacaville man killed near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Show More
Mugshot of man accused of stealing rainbow flags released
Warriors vs Rockets in Game 1 of NBA conference finals
Homeless woman, 3 others detained after attempted kidnapping in SF
7 THINGS: Why we love Warriors star Steph Curry
Margot Kidder, who portrayed Lois Lane in 1978 film "Superman," dies
More News