Day care teacher accused of telling students to throw rocks at 3-year-old boy to 'teach him a lesson'

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arkansas teacher is accused of telling kids at school to throw rocks at a child. (KTRK)

FORREST CITY, Arkansas --
A day care worker in Arkansas is accused of encouraging other kids to throw rocks at another child.

The employee was caught on video encouraging students to throw rocks at another child.

The video shows a child having rocks thrown at him by several other children at Teach and Tend Day Care in Forrest City.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism

The Forest City Police Department told WHBQ-TV they are investigating the incident.

According to a police report, a former day care employee said another worker allowed the children to throw rocks at the 3-year-old as a form of discipline.

The Department of Child Services are also investigating the incident. The owner of the day care says that she's working with child services to clear up the matter.

Click here for more stories, photos, and videos on children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
day carestudentsteacherstudent safetyteacherschild abuseabuseharassmentschoolArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
USGS reports magnitude-3.6 quake hits near Oakland
7 THINGS: Why we love Warriors star Steph Curry
Warriors vs Rockets in Game 1 of NBA conference finals
Police: 10 Fairfield kids found living in squalor, parents arrested
Palo Alto police buying body cameras with city's approval
WE ARE DUB NATION: Meet some of the Warriors fiercest fans
Missing Richmond skier found dead in Bear Valley resort
Attempted child abduction infuriates San Francisco's Mission District
Show More
Warriors-Rockets series: Who takes home the WCF crown?
New trend gives campers bird's-eye view
Proposed ballot measure injects fireworks into SF mayoral race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: SF mayor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: SF District 8 supervisor's race
More News