What does $3,500 rent you in the Bay Area?

Using data from rental site Zumper, we looked at rentals priced at $3,500/month in San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara, San Mateo and Livermore to get a sense of what a housing dollar buys in those respective locations.
Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
San Francisco -- 6210 Fulton St.
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6210 Fulton St. in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood. Asking $3,500/month, it's priced 22 percent below the $4,500 median rent for a two-bedroom in San Francisco.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
San Jose -- 3109 Tuscolana Way
Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit located at 3109 Tuscolana Way in San Jose's Willow Glen South neighborhood. With 1,589 square feet of space and listed at $3,500/month, it's just 1 percent pricier than San Jose's median three-bedroom rent of $3,450.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and storage space. The apartment features hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
Santa Clara -- 22 Brookside Ave.
Listed at $3,500/month, this 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 22 Brookside Ave. in Santa Clara's Southeast neighborhood is 3 percent below the area's median three-bedroom rent of $3,600.
In the home, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. The home also offers a four-car garage and a backyard. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
Livermore -- 1947 Pinewood Common
Finally, here's a 1,925-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 1947 Pinewood Common in Livermore, listed at $3,500/month., nine percent more expensive than Livermore's median four-bedroom rent of $3,200.
The home offers in-unit laundry, a mix of tiled floors and carpeting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, wooden cabinetry, garage parking, a patio and a backyard. Canine companions are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable.
